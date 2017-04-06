Weston finance board cuts town and capital requests

Leaving the Board of Education operating budget request intact, the Board of Finance has trimmed the town operating budget and capital budget. The cuts were made at the finance board’s meeting on Monday, April 3.

The selectmen had requested a 2.75% increase in their 2017-18 operating budget, but the finance board cut $25,400 from OPEB funding (Other Post-Employment Benefit Programs) and $50,000 from police overtime. The amended budget request now stands at $12,842,265, a 2.15% increase from the current fiscal year.

The proposed capital budget, which encompasses both the town and schools, is now $606,687, down from the originally proposed capital budget of $1,223,600.

A portion of the decrease is due to a change in the school board’s proposed capital budget. Initially, the school board requested $482,600, but after some revision, that number dropped to $420,687.

In addition, the school board’s capital request is going to be primarily funded by using $380,000 from the capital reserve fund. After subtracting $380,000 from the $420,687 request, the school board is now seeking $40,687 in new money for the capital budget, according to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz.

Rich Rudl, the school district’s finance director, said there is $380,000 available in the capital reserve fund because several completed projects have remaining balances.

“We closed down a number of historical projects that came in under budget,” said Rudl. “It’s money that isn’t assigned to a specific project.”

Rudl said the surplus from prior capital projects will go toward new capital projects instead of into the town’s general fund.

The school board also eliminated several of its original capital requests — replacing the gym floor at the high school, replacing ceiling tiles at the middle school and energy management and HVAC upgrades at the middle school.

Other cuts from the capital budget include $175,000 from the vehicle sinking fund.

The school board’s requested operating budget was not cut and remains at $49,907,522, a 2.05% increase over the current fiscal year.

Results of the cuts bring the total net budget request to a 1.97% increase from last fiscal year. The town’s proposed mill rate would be 28.91, a 1.23% increase from the current fiscal year.

Public hearing

The finance board’s decision not to cut the proposed school board operating budget came after a public hearing on Wednesday, March 29, where parents were opposed to making any changes.

Gary Bartunek of Blue Spruce Circle was one of 10 people who spoke at the hearing. He said he moved to Weston four years ago specifically for the schools and would be “alarmed and disturbed” if money was removed from the school budget.

“If you start to decrease the quality of education, it’s not going to be good for the town in the long term,” Bartunek said.

Finance board member Bob Ferguson said no one on the board was interested in reducing the quality of education in town.

“If we’re talking about trying to manage education budget increases a little bit better, that isn’t a catastrophic scenario,” Ferguson said. “Year in and year out we have one of the top 100 school districts in the country, we spend 80% of our property taxes on education.”

Finance board chairman Steve Ezzes said decisions aren’t made in a void and the finance board isn’t interested in slashing budgets haphazardly.

“If I as a chairman think the consensus of the board is to make a reduction to education, I’m going to have that conversation with the Board of Education way before we make any decisions,” Ezzes said.

Megan Couch of Weston Road said she trusted the finance board to make the right calls and wanted to ensure that Weston’s schools are the ultimate priority.

“The last thing I think you’re going to do is make cuts to the classrooms,” said Couch. “Please listen to all of us, kids first.”

Amy Gare of Bridge Road echoed the sentiments of Couch and Bartunek. She said Weston teachers and administrators are doing an “exceptional” job and the finance board should approve whatever the school board asks for.

“People move to Weston for the best education in Connecticut and we will not compromise that,” said Gare. “We don’t move here because there are low taxes.”

Bob Machson of White Birch Ridge asked about the necessity of $280,000 in the capital budget for air conditioning at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

“Is the air conditioning something required for safety and health or is it a four-car garage for the school district?” asked Machson. “Frankly, if this is air conditioning so some kids aren’t warm for a few days a year, I would rush to vote against this budget.”

Schools Superintendent William McKersie said air conditioning is an investment that needs to be made and has been delayed for a long time.

“Conditions in these classrooms aren’t conducive to good learning during warm days,” said McKersie. “We have strong support of parents in Hurlbutt. We understand the concerns, but we think now is the time to make this investment and put it behind us.”

The next step in the budget process is the Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) on Wednesday, April 19.