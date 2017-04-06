C-Span presents video awards at Weston High School

Representatives from C-Span cable network came to Weston High School on Thursday, March 30, to present awards to two Weston students in the C-Span StudentCam competition.

Nathan Katz and Michael Bogaev, both juniors, received third prize and honorable mention, respectively, in the competition. Nathan received a $750 prize from C-Span and Michael received $250.

Surrounded by town officials, family, faculty and students, C-Span representatives La’Shawna Saint-Preux and Jenae Green presented Nathan and Michael with certificates signed by the founder of the company, Brian Lamb.

Nearly 3,000 students from across the country entered the competition, in which they were tasked with creating a short documentary about an issue they would like to see the new presidential administration focus on. Of those, 150 entrants received honors.

Nathan’s video, titled Corporate Hypocrisy: Mergers and Acquisitions, looks at the history of corporate mergers and their effect on the public.

Michael’s video, Syrian Refugee Crisis, documents the hardships of living in Syria in the current political climate while advocating for refugees in America.

C-Span StudentCam

After a screening of their videos at the ceremony, Nathan and Michael discussed why they chose their subjects for the documentaries.

“I wanted to do a video on something different that not many people would do,” said Nathan. “The hardest part for me was writing a story line.”

Nathan said he worked closely with Weston High School videography teacher Geoffrey Brencher to outline his video and relied heavily on the feedback of others while creating it.

Michael said he was initially going to do a video about equal pay for men and women, but decided to focus more on an “international crisis” rather than a social issue.

He interviewed a Syrian refugee named Manal who is currently living in Wilton, whom he got to know through family connections.

Michael and Nathan both interviewed Congressman Jim Himes (D-4) for their videos.

“We’re here to honor two outstanding 11th grade students,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel at the ceremony. “This competition was truly fierce, and both Michael and Nathan have made the town rightfully proud.”

Daniel said the production value of each video was “extraordinary” and “far surpassed what would come out of most 11th grade classrooms.”

Principal Lisa Deorio called the awards “tremendous honors” for the school.

“Weston High School is so proud of both of you,” said Deorio. “Both of you are clearly thriving, and we are very lucky to have students like this.”

Weston schools Superintendent William McKersie spoke about Weston’s overarching goal of creating global citizens and sending “great people” into the world to become leaders.

“These two pieces embody becoming global citizens and the idea of excellence with compassion,” said McKersie. “This is the embodiment of great minds thinking and applying those thoughts for a greater good.”

Recent awards

The C-Span accomplishments come on the heels of other recent awards for the Weston High School videography program.

The school has won the statewide DMV-Travelers Teen Safe Driving video contest for two years in a row now.

“I think the kids enjoy the challenge,” said Brencher. “Once you set the bar high, it motivates them to achieve at the same level.”

Brencher came to Weston High School five years ago after heading the same program at Fitch High School in Groton. Prior to that, he worked in TV production at ESPN in Bristol.

“I think we’re building the program to its full potential,” said Brencher. “Lisa Deorio has always supported what I want to do with the program. She saw I was passionate about it and always found a way to support us.”

Since taking over, Brencher has seen an increase in both the number of cameras for the department and the quality of those cameras. He has also increased the number of computers in his classroom so every student has his or her own workspace.

He teaches a variety of videography courses, ranging from an introductory course to highly advanced classes.

Throughout the year, students in the program make public service announcements, commercials, short thematic films, and music videos.

“We have a group of kids who really want to make their stuff awesome,” said Brencher. “This is a great program to teach, the kids are so passionate about it.”