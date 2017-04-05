In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 7-0 on Wednesday, April 5.

Kayla Koch gave up just a game at first singles to beat Maddie Massey 6-1, 6-0. Ally D’Aquino needed three sets but held off Cally Higgins 6-7, 6-, 6-4 in the No, 2 singles spot.

Rachel Finkel beat Elizabeth McCain 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets at third singles and Bevin Benson (pictured) was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at fourth singles over Anastasia Fassman.

Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik formed the first doubles team for a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko, Second doubles wa a three-setter with Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech beating Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Completing the sweep, Nicole Herman and Claire DiMarco posted 6-1, 6-3 scores over Deirdre Grob and Laurel Winslow at third doubles.