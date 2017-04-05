The Weston Forum

Girls tennis: Weston 7, Joel Barlow 0

By Weston Forum on April 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 7-0 on Wednesday, April 5.

Kayla Koch gave up just a game at first singles to beat Maddie Massey 6-1, 6-0. Ally D’Aquino needed three sets but held off Cally Higgins 6-7, 6-, 6-4 in the No, 2 singles spot.

Rachel Finkel beat Elizabeth McCain 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets at third singles and Bevin Benson (pictured) was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at fourth singles over Anastasia Fassman.

Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik formed the first doubles team for a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko, Second doubles wa a three-setter with Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech beating Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Completing the sweep, Nicole Herman and Claire DiMarco posted 6-1, 6-3 scores over Deirdre Grob and Laurel Winslow at third doubles.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Weston edges Barlow
  2. Girls tennis: Weston 4, Joel Barlow 3
  3. League champs
  4. Tennis match postponed

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys track Weston wins two in opener
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress