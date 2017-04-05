The Weston High softball team upped its record to 2-0 on Wednesday, April 5, with a 10-4 victory over the Immaculate Mustangs.

Immaculate scored two early runs in the first on a double and a pair of RBI singles to take the lead. Weston tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Julia Neufeld led off with a single, and scored on Annalise Icatar’s single. Sam Hurwitz then drove in Icatar with a single.

Weston flashed some leather in the top of the second with Mallory Rogers’ grab on a grounder and also catching a line drive to start a double play to end the inning. The hosts broke the game open in the bottom of the second with some strong hitting.

Rogers led off the inning with a bunt single and scored on Neufeld’s RBI double. Sammy Phillips’ single was followed by Jordan Klebanow’s RBI single and another single by Icatar. Hurwitz then singled home two more runs. After a Mustang error, Rogers doubled home the last two runs for a 9-2 Weston lead.

Immaculate tried to get back in the game in the top of the third with two runs on a walk and a pair of hits but was held scoreless after than helped by a running catch by Phillips.

In the bottom of the fourth, despite Hurwitz’s third hit and single by Taylor Krumweide Weston could not add to the score. Neither team did much in the fifth inning, and Weston held Immaculate scoreless in the sixth thanks to another nice catch by Phillips.

Krumweide doubled in the bottom of the sixth and scored the last run when she came around to score on an error. Icatar closed out the seventh inning in order to earn her second win of the year on the mound.