Getting in practice time in the pre-season has been a challenge for the Weston High boys golf team.

Between unfavorable weather and wet conditions, the Trojans were able to get on their home course at Aspetuck Valley Country Club only two days last week with temporary greens. For the rest of the time they have been at several different venues.

“We’ve practiced everywhere, from the library for film breakdown of all the golfers’ swings to the Shelton driving range to Wilton Sports and Fitness for short game work,” said head coach Craig Saltzgaber, who will be assisted by Dan Hassett. “On truly nasty days we’ve also had a Caddyshack film festival and a 1986 Masters viewing party.”

But with the start of the season pushed back a week, the Trojans will have more time to prepare and should get to practice on real greens before their first match on April 10 when they host New Milford.

“It’’s all about the short game,” said Saltzgaber. “Our practices will be focused on that aspect of the game. The problem is that with a truncated schedule due to makeups, there won’t be nearly enough practice time between matches to work on those areas that need the most help.”

With a large turnout, Saltzgaber had to make cuts for the first time in five years. The Trojans will keep 22 golfers on the team.

They will be a mix of returning players from last season and a few newcomers. Posting an 8-8 regular-season record, the Trojans fared better at the South-West Conference championship, finishing sixth in a field of eight. They were tied for ninth in a field of 20 at the state Division III tournament.

Weston graduated three players since last season who were regular varsity starters: Emerson Litvak (All-Patriot Division), Dan Solinsky and Andre Leonard. The team will count on a few experienced returning players to help fill these holes.

Two are captain Connor Meccay and Rob Waltzman, both seniors, who will be part of the core lineup.

Also back are Tyler Melito and Hunter Burkard, both juniors. Sophomore Matt Lagana is also back and is vying for a spot in the lineup.

New to the varsity is sophomore Grant Gulino. Freshman Wes Patel has shown promise in the preseason and could also find a spot in the lineup.

“The squad could use more depth, and coach Hassett and I are hoping a few others emerge once we start playing on the course,” said Saltzgaber.

Having finished the season with the same record for the last three years, the Trojans are eager to improve on this. They have also finished better in the SWC tournament than their seeding and hope that trend continues.