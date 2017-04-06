With the 2017 season now underway, the Weston High varsity baseball team will soon find out if one aspect of its game in particular is up to the challenge.

The Trojans will rely in part on some strong pitching if they are to achieve their goals for the season. If they can manage this, things should begin to fall into place.

“We have to get somebody to step up,” said head coach Frank Fedeli, now in his 12th season with the team. “Pitchers have to be able to eat up innings.”

This will be even more important this season. Because of a new rule by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, pitchers will be limited to a specific number of throws.

Weston already has several players who could see time on the mound this season. As things progress they will have a better understanding of what their starting rotation will be like.

More than 40 players turned out for the program, which will again have varsity, JV and freshman teams. For the varsity, the Trojans are fortunate to have most of their starters back from last season’s team, which finished at 11-12 overall. Along the way it qualified for the South-West Conference playoffs and made it to the quarterfinals of the state Class M tournament.

The Trojans graduated only one starter since then, but it was a big one. They will miss former captain Nick Mitchell.

An All-State and All-SWC selection, Mitchell was Weston’s No. 1 pitcher. He also played first base when not on the mound.

Weston also lost outfielders Tom Krumwiede, Aaron Russell, Tony Louison and Spencer Quisy.

The good news is that Weston will be experienced in a number of positions. It will still be a young team, with six seniors.

One of them is captain Zack Clevenger (All-SWC second team), one of several players who will be called on to pitch. He will also play third base.

Back in left field is Colin Donnelly (All-SWC honorable mention). Classmate Jamie Klein will also be in the outfield.

Seniors Ryan Orefice and Matt Drobner should also be part of the Trojans’ pitching rotation. Left-hander Scott Derene is also a pitcher and will see time at first base when not on the mound.

The Trojans will also rely on an experienced junior class that includes infielders Dan Covino (All-SWC second team) and Will Vallela. Starting at catcher is classmate Jake Cavicchia.

In the outfield, Weston has Dan Santa Maria, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

Weston could have Liam Odierna as its No. 2 pitcher behind Clevenger. Asa Forrest will also see time on the mound, as will Grayson Orr. Andrew Harwood will also vie for time in the outfield.

Center fielder Will Bunkoci (All-SWC second team) is one of several sophomores on the team. Backing up Cavicchia behind the plate is Rob Constantine, and Rich Kruger is an outfielder.

Having a seasoned lineup helps Weston’s chances of getting into the state tournament again. If the Trojans manage that, a spot in the SWC playoffs should also be in reach. This season, Weston hopes to go farther in both.

“We’ve got everybody coming back in the lineup,” said Fedeli. “They all have experience. If the pitching holds out, we’ll be all right.”