It may be a new season, but one thing has not changed for the Weston High boys varsity lacrosse team in 2017.

The Trojans have the same aspiration they did a year ago — to challenge for a championship. Based on what they have for this season, it could become a reality.

They have the numbers on their side. About 60 prospective players came out for the program (varsity and JV).

“That’s a positive sign that we have a lot of guys playing,” said second year head coach Josh Thornton. “The youth program has always been pretty strong. Hopefully, some of these younger guys can step in and make some noise.”

While the weather in the pre-season has often been uncooperative, the Trojans have still made progress. They should be ready when they open the season this week.

To a large extent, they will count on a number of experienced players coming back from last season’s team, which finished at 14-7 overall. Along the way they reached the South-West Conference championship before losing in overtime to Newtown. Weston also qualified for the state Class S tournament, reaching the second round.

It graduated only three starters from last season — former captains Austin Drimal, J.T. DeLara and Andre DiPasquale. An All-SWC selection, Drimal was one of Weston’s top attack players. DeLara (All-SWC Division I) was on defense, as was DiPasquale.

The remaining starters are back. Thornton also expects some younger players to step up to fill important roles.

Much of Weston’s experience can be found in senior captains Alex Fruhbeis, Alec Steinberg and Quentin Catalano and junior Jason Baisley. Fruhbeis (All-SWC Division I) will play more of an attack role this season, and Steinberg (All-SWC Division I) will also be on attack, as will Catalano. Baisley (All-SWC) will play a big role on defense, as will classmate Jason Lawrence. George Goetz, also a senior, will be on attack.

Starting in goal again will be senior Owen Shapiro. Classmate Bobby Lummis (All-SWC Division I) is in the midfield, as is junior Scott Peyton. Sophomore Ryan Werner, who started as a midfielder last season, is also back.

“We have a large senior group and we have some very athletic players,” said Thornton. “Our defensive midfielders can play both ways, so we’ll rely on those guys to get up and down the field. We are pretty strong in the middle of the field and we’ve got some pretty good defenseman as well.”

As usual, Weston will face some tough competition in the SWC this season. Thornton expects Newtown to be good again, as will Joel Barlow and New Fairfield in particular. But with a number of players who are capable of scoring, Weston should be up there with them.

“We are always going to play a team-style game, so hopefully there are guys who will step up each game to put stuff on the board, but we have some really athletic guys in the middle of the field who will make our transition game pretty strong and our attack. They can score if they know how to put the ball in the back of the net.”