Weston hires new building inspector

The town has hired Dominic Esposito of Meriden as Weston’s new building inspector.

Esposito was unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen at a special meeting on March 28, and will begin in the position on Monday, April 10.

He has worked as one of Meriden’s building inspectors since 2015.

The building inspector primarily ensures that buildings adhere to the state code of compliance in fire safety, electrical work, plumbing, and other construction standards.

Weston’s former building inspector, Rack Gleason, has taken a new job in Milford but is still working in Weston until Esposito officially starts.

Esposito has decades of experience in the private sector, with job titles ranging from carpenter to construction manager.

Immediately prior to his municipal work in Meriden, Esposito spent 13 years as construction manager and owner of Keystone Services LLC based in Southington.

“My work history includes over 30 years of progressively responsible work with a concentration in the residential and commercial construction fields,” said Esposito. “I have worked on all sides of the desk as worker, manager, owner, designer, and inspector, and I have a track record of working well with management, my staff and the public.”

Among projects Esposito recently worked on in Meriden is a $222-million renovation of the town’s two high schools, a $25-million mixed-use building and parking garage, and the addition of solar panels to town properties.

Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel said Esposito’s previous municipal and private construction experience make him “a great fit” as Weston’s building inspector.