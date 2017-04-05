May Day concert in Weston honors Sandy Duncan

A benefit concert featuring Sandy Duncan will be held to raise scholarship funds for KEYS, a non-profit group that provides free instrumental lessons for underserved youth. KEYS youth will be part of the New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) summer intensive training program and production of Peter Pan.

A spokesman said NPT is thrilled to honor stage and screen’s Sandy Duncan, who is widely remembered for playing the title role in Peter Pan on Broadway. She will help NPT kick off its summer production. Duncan has been nominated for three Tony awards, two Emmy awards, and two Golden Globe awards.

Local favorites performing in the concert are Scott Bryce, Jodi Stevens (singing with Scarlet Tanzer), Gwendolyn Jones, Randye Kaye, Denise Johnson, Christina Connors, Eliza Holland Madore, and Kristin Huffman. NPT college interns and youth board members, KEYS teachers, and students are also participating.

Silent auction items include Yankees tickets, wine baskets and show tickets.

The May Day concert is Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road in Weston. Only 100 seats are available. To reserve tickets, go to nptheatre.org/nptevents/maydayformayday

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a professional theater fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theater arts education and productions.