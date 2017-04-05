Weston Public Library program schedule for April

The following are the adult and children’s programs for April at the Weston Public Library. The library will be closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday, April 14 and 16.

The Friends of the Weston Public Library will host their annual meeting on Wednesday, April, 12.

Thursday Book Club

Thursday, April 13, 10:30 a.m. Discussion of Gentleman’s Agreement by Laura Hobson.

New Yorker Roundtable

April 18 and 25, 10:45 a.m. Discussion of news, art and politics, moderated by Diana Loevy.

Lunch and Learn — Photographing Family and Children

Wednesday, April 19, noon. Presented by photographer Alison Wachstein.

Wednesday Evening Book Club

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. Discussion of The Children Act by Ian McEwan.

Author event

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. Meet-and-greet with Annabel Monaghan, author of Does This Volvo Make My Butt Look Big?

Children’s and teen programs

To sign up for any program requiring registration, email or call the children’s librarian, Alessandra Petrino, at [email protected] or 203-222-2651.

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Songs, rhymes and fingerplays for ages birth to 1.

Melty Mondays

Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. Fusing beads, for age 5 and up.

Wiggleworms

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Music, movement, rhymes, and play for ages birth to 2.

Tiny Tales

Thursdays, 10 a.m. Stories, songs and play for ages 1 to 3.

ABC Storytime

Thursdays, 11 a.m. Books and crafts for ages 3 to 5.

Science With My Peeps

Friday April 7, 3:45 p.m. Easter science for ages 5 and up.

Easter craft

Monday April 10, 2 p.m. Easter craft for ages 3 and up.

Playgroup

Monday, April 10, and Thursday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. Playgroup for kids.

Movies and Munchies

Wednesday, April 12, 3 p.m. Showing of Beauty and the Beast.

Family Storytime

Wednesday, April 12, 3:45 p.m. Stories, song and play for all ages.