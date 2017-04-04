Obituary: Robert Gardner

Robert “Bob” Gardner, 79, passed away after a long illness on April 1, 2017, at the Carolton Hospital in Fairfield CT.

Bob was the son of the late Samuel and Shirley Golstein. Born in Chicago, IL, he never lost his love of Chicago-style hot dogs or the Cubs. Bob had a long career in Advertising and was devoted to good writing; loved music and his dogs; and became passionate about politics later in life. He was an unapologetic knee-jerk Liberal.

He is survived by his wife Joan Byrne of Weston, CT and his son Steven Gardner and daughter-in-law Valerie Talangbayan Gardner of New York, NY.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Democratic Party.