A big inning helped propel he Weston High varsity softball team to a 6-4 victory over Trinity Catholic in the season opener on Monday.

Weston fell behind when the visitors scored two runs in the top of the first inning but took the lead for good with five runs in the second. Mallory Rogers singled, driving in one run. An error scored two runs and Annalise Icatar singled, driving in two more.

Icatar earned the win for Weston, going six and a third innings, surrendering four runs, ten hits, striking out two, and walking one.

Weston collected 12 hits. Samantha Hurwitz, Julia Neufeld, and Jordan Klebenow each had multiple hits.

Icatar and Hurwitz each had two RBI to lead Weston. Sammy Phillips had a hit and a steal.