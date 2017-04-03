Five runs batted in by Will Vallela helped lead the Weston High baseball team past Fairfield Warde 13-3 in the season-opener on Monday.

Vallela drove in runs on a triple in the top of the second, a double in the third, a fielder’s choice in the sixth, and a single in the seventh.

An early 4-0 lead helped propel Trojans to victory. Besides Vallela’s triple, Weston used a double by Jake Cavicchia, and a single by Zack Clevenger to drive in runs.

Warde scored three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a triple and a groundout.

Clevenger earned the win for Trojans, pitching six innings, giving up three runs, two hits, striking out 12, and walking one.

Weston collected 13 hits. Vallela, Daniel Santa Maria, Dan Covino, and Cavicchia each had multiple hits . Colin Donnelly had two stolen basis for Weston.