The Weston Soccer Club is redesigning its logo and uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years with an updated and modern look to match the club’s recent on-field successes in winning several state championships and league divisions.

To achieve the new design, the club is holding a contest with a $150 cash prize open to Weston residents of any age.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for one talented Weston resident to have their design selected to represent Weston Soccer, now and long into the future,” said Bob Grace, president of the Weston Soccer Club.

The contest runs from April 3 through April 30.

Entries should be submitted to [email protected] For complete contest details, visit www.westonsoccer.com.