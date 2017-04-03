Aquarion continues search for environmental champions

As the May 1 deadline for its seventh annual Environmental Champion Awards approaches, Aquarion is reminding schools, businesses, environmental organizations and the general public that nominations are still being accepted for outstanding voluntary achievements to protect and restore Connecticut’s natural environment.

The Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards will select a winner in five categories: Adult, Student (Grades 9-12), Small Business, Large Business and NonProfit Organization. Nominations may be made for volunteer projects that have significantly contributed to the improvement of environmental quality through the protection, conservation, restoration or stewardship of Connecticut’s water, air, soils, and plant and wildlife habitats. Self-nominations and re-nominations are welcome. Awards will be given to projects that demonstrate a high level of achievement and create sustainable or reproducible results.

“There are a multitude of individuals and organizations from across the state doing great work to help Connecticut’s environment,” said Charles V. Firlotte, president and CEO of Aquarion Water Company. “We have received some excellent nominations so far and we hope even more people will nominate themselves or a colleague for their environmental efforts before the May 1 deadline.”

Awards will include a $1,000 award for the student winner and $2,500 contributions to environmental nonprofit organizations selected by the other category winners. Aquarion will honor winners on June 3, at a special event to be held at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport.

More information is available at aquarionwater.com and facebook.com/aquarionwater.