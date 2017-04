The Rev. Dr. Bernard Wilson, senior minister of Norfield Congregational Church in Weston, will join Temple Israel on Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. in ushering in Shabbat.

Wilson will explore the historical significance of Jerusalem past, present and future from a Christian perspective and point of view.

Temple Israel is a vibrant Reform Jewish congregation of approximately 700 member families. It is located at 14 Coleytown Road, Westport.