Weston dog park hearing is tonight

By Patricia Gay on April 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Proposed location for Weston dog park.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a meeting on Monday, April 3, to discuss a proposed dog park.

The meeting will be held at 8:15 p.m. in the cafeteria at Weston High School, 115 School Road.

The Board of Selectmen has referred the proposed dog park to the commission for a report pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes, Section 8-24.

The park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of a 36-acre parcel on Davis Hill Road, known as the Moore property.

