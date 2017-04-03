The Hallway: College conclusions

As I’m writing this, it is the most anticipated time of the year for high school seniors: when all colleges casually declare “late March/early April” as an estimate of when they’ll release their decisions for students who applied to their regular decision deadline.

One of the fundamental aspects of the college process is knowing what you want out of a college, whether it’s as simple as whether you want to be on the East or West Coast or in a small town or big city.

After these details are worked out, the academic aspect of the process takes over. Those who have an idea of the field they want to go into start to narrow down schools based on their programs and how it relates to their interests.

At some point in the process, most students find one school that is a perfect combination of all their must haves, and proclaim it their “dream school.” Those who do find such a place run the risk of identifying with it and visualizing their lives there for the next four years before they’re even accepted.

Most students will come up with an ultimatum regarding their top choice college, feeling as though if they don’t get into a specific college, their life will change for the worse.

It is statistically very unlikely that every single applicant will end up at the school they feel is their top choice.

It is easy to feel as though your college acceptance will be one of the most defining moments of your entire life; where that decision takes you will shape your entire career.

At times it can feel as though the education we’ve been working towards since we were five years old is at stake.

I hope college is what we make of it. I believe it is more important to view college as the next step in a long line of stages yet to be decided, rather than the decision that will seal my fate.

One college’s rejection or acceptance doesn’t make or break a career.

