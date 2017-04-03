The Weston Forum

Forensic visit at Weston High School

By Weston Forum on April 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Weston School Resource Officer Joe Mogollon, Lisbeth Kurjiaka, project choice teacher, and Greenwich Detective Sgt. Pierre Corticelli discussed forensics at Weston High School.

A seminar was held for Weston Middle School students on the topic of forensics and crime scene analysis.

The Greenwich Police Forensic Unit took its crime scene van to the school to allow children to view a real demo of DNA collection, fingerprint analysis, hair fiber collection, and other industry procedures that are deployed during forensic investigations.

First Selectman Nina Daniel said cooperation and synergy between the town police department and town schools “should make all Westonites proud.”

