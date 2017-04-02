Tiny Miracles hosts ‘America’s Got Preemies’ gala

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) will hold its 12th annual gala — “America’s Got Preemies” — at The Inn at Longshore in Westport on Saturday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Marisela Esposito of Weston is president of the foundation. The event will honor Leelee Smith Klein, former TTMF president and mother of premature twins.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner and entertainment by Oz Pearlman, a mentalist, magician, and finalist on America’s Got Talent. Also performing is up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter Jessica Allossery, a preemie herself.

Guests can look over auction items while enjoying cocktails from beverage sponsors Diageo North America, Ketel One Vodka, Nestlé Waters North America, San Pellegrino, Latis Imports, Palm, Radeberger, and Schofferhofer Grapefruit.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation is a non-profit charity based in Fairfield County, dedicated to helping families with premature babies through comprehensive support and assistance. Its services and programs are provided in the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, and Danbury hospitals and at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, the newest partnership. Proceeds from the event will support the programs and services of The Tiny Miracles Foundation, which reaches more than 1,200 preemie families in Fairfield County.

Sponsor and ticket information may be found at ttmf.org or by calling 203-202-9714.