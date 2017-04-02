About Town: Nexus

Where do the various entities of government meet? In the broadest sense, at a “nexus” of some variety, Weston Town Hall being one such example.

Yes, right here in town. You can watch much of what transpires there on Town TV, too. Or online the next day and thereafter, in the meeting videos provided at the town website.

Last week, though, I watched in person as a story of importance to all Westonites unfolded, that story involving how little Weston is going to be able to afford its way of life after the state legislature caves in to employee unions and their attorneys. Throwing up its hands, the governor’s party seems likely to say, “There is nothing else we can do.”

A parade of the horribles appears likely to follow. Services provided to the public to be jettisoned, or at least torn asunder. Goodbye, safety net. Or can we find new ways to provide services, integrating whatever relevant entities may remain?

Former state Sen. McKinney had pointed out a number of years ago the duplication we have in Connecticut of public and private providers of similar or identical services. Why did no one in Hartford take his remarks seriously? Because, in my opinion, we have a tyranny of public employee unions.

How many speakers of the House in the last eight years have been or are now officials of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union? Two. The third one is a lawyer.

AFSCME rules! Wielding power over governments, especially at the state Capitol, it has worked in recent times with governors of both parties. Namely, former Gov. John Rowland and the current holder of the office.

One gave away the store, pushing obligations for funding union pensions down the road. Now the present holder of that office can only sit in the crosshairs of the crisis wrought by these management practices. In Connecticut that’s what we call leadership.

Executive session

What are the rules about calling for an executive session at a board meeting? The Freedom of Information Act, as presented at the Connecticut FOI Commission website, provides some answers.

Per Section 1-225(f), a two-thirds vote among members of a public agency participating at a public meeting is necessary to go into executive session. What kinds of things can be considered in an executive session? They are specified in the definitions section of the FOI Act, Section 1-200, which in turn refers to a lengthy list in Section 1-210 of information that is exempted from public disclosure.

The executive session held during last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting included discussion of “legal strategy concerning governor’s proposal to shift teacher pension contributions to town of Weston.” Section 1-200 of the FOI Act, paragraph 6b, provides for discussion of “strategy and negotiations” in executive session, but only “with respect to pending claims or pending litigation to which the public agency or a member thereof, because of the member’s conduct as a member of such agency, is a party …”

I wonder if a basis can be found elsewhere in the act for discussion of “strategy” in executive session, in the absence of “pending claims or pending litigation.”

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.