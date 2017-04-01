Weston PTO holds Brick by Brick campaign

Buy a brick, leave a legacy. Buy a brick, lay a path. Buy a brick, honor a memory.

The Weston High School PTO is kicking off its annual Brick by Brick fund-raiser and is asking the Weston community to help it pave the way.

The campaign is open to the Weston community, families of students, faculty of the Weston schools, and alumni.

The cost per brick is $100. For the first 100 orders, the PTO is offering an introductory price of $75. The bricks will be permanently installed in the high school’s main interior courtyard.

Each brick measures 4-by-8 inches and can be engraved with up to three lines of text of the buyer’s choosing. It can commemorate a meaningful event in a student’s life, or honor a teacher or other person.

Replica Souvenir Bricks are also available for $25, and for an additional $10 a certificate will be issued to present with the brick. The custom tailored bricks have a lifetime warranty.

The deadline to order a brick is Friday, April 7. For more information, visit bricksrus.com/order/whspto.