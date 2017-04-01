Weston Boy Scout troop has five Eagle Scouts

Weston Boy Scout Troop 788 graduated its most recent crop of Eagle Scouts at a special Court of Honor ceremony held Saturday, March 11, at Norfield Congregational Church, its sponsoring organization.

High School seniors Peter Achar, Jackson Aguas, Michael Otworth, Deniz Yazar, and Andrew Zych all earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank, conveyed to them by Scoutmaster Chris Edwards, who commented on the small percentage of Scouts who make it all the way to Eagle.

Fellow Scout David Gelfand received his Eagle rank at an earlier ceremony.

The Eagle Charge, or oath, was delivered by special guest Mario Federici, a Troop 788 Eagle Scout and Weston High School graduate. He is currently a wrestling coach and assistant track and field coach at Weston High School.

Numerous local dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony, including Kay Spencer, former Weston Cub Scout Pack 75 cubmaster, who delivered a retrospective on each of the boys, most of whom she has known since they were 7-year-old Cub Scouts.

In order to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the boys completed a multitude of requirements and leadership roles over several years, culminating in a service project benefiting a local organization.

Among the local beneficiaries of these five Eagle Scouts were Aspetuck Land Trust (Aguas and Yazar), Lachat Town Farm (Achar), Weston Senior Center (Zych), and Emmanuel Church (Otworth).

About 60 family members, friends and fellow Troop 788 Scouts, both current and past, attended the ceremony, which was capped off with a photo tribute to the boys and their scouting journey.