Video: Black bear makes the rounds in Weston

It’s springtime and that means animals are awakening from their winter hibernation, including black bears.

Weston resident Jason Revzon captured the video, shown above, of a black bear strolling through the woods of Birch Hill Road in Weston, Thursday, March 30 around dusk.

Mark Harper, Weston’s Animal Control Officer, is warning residents that the bears are up and about and is asking them to contact him with any bear sightings.

He is specifically on the lookout for a particular bear that has been tagged (yellow tags in each of its ears).

Harper can be reached at 203-222-2642.

To keep bears away, residents are warned to keep their garbage safely locked up and bring bird feeders inside. In years past, bears have destroyed garbage cans and beehives and have climbed onto porches to tear down bird feeders searching for food.