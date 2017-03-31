Weston couple makes their mark in the business world

It was during a walk around the Saugatuck Reservoir in the spring of 2012 that Amy Wagner and Trevor Silver decided to act on something they had been discussing for some time: to form their own company. Both had been part of the big-name corporate world, and also involved in successful start-ups. Their feeling was “we could do it better.”

They were right. Over the past six months, their company, Exusia Inc., has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and Crain’s New York Business, and most recently Wagner and Silver were selected for inclusion in Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40 issue, which features the “next generation of talent and leaders.”

Launching Exusia

In July 2012, the Weston natives formally established their information management company, initially based on the kitchen table of their Manhattan condominium. Exusia (pronounced ex-OO-see-ah) is a Greek word meaning immensely powerful and agile. “It is also common term used for powerful woman,” noted Silver, “a nod to Amy as a female leader.”

The company’s motto is Envision, Execute and Empower, which aligns with its go-to market offerings around strategy, implementation and managed services. The company’s mission statement is transforming the world through innovative use of information.

They had a global aim, to leverage their concept/content around the world. “We have complementary skill sets,” Silver noted. “Amy handles the operations, finance and legal horizontals, while I oversee sales and delivery.” They focused on these industries in their backgrounds: financial services, health care, telecommunications, and high technology. Wagner sums up the company’s operations as “helping companies utilize their data to release their products to the market faster, while reducing operational spend. We help develop the big strategic picture, then partner with them to achieve their objectives.”

Silver sold their first project within three months of the company starting, and by October, they had hired their first five employees. By the end of the year, Exusia had nine employees, two clients, and $167,552 in revenue. Steadily, the company continued to grow, adding clients, personnel and offices around the world.

When Inc. Magazine published its 2016 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in August, Exusia was ranked No. 2 in IT services, No. 3 in New York City and No. 18 overall across all industries and regions. It achieved its rank by attaining a three-year growth rate of 8,803%, with 2015 revenue of $15 million.

In October, in its annual Fast50, Crain’s New York Business ranked Exusia as the sixth fastest growing company in New York City across industries and both public and privately held companies. At year-end 2015, the company had 26 employees in New York City and 176 worldwide. By the end of 2016, Exusia had more than 300 employees and had established offices in Brazil, Canada, India, South Africa, New York, and Chicago.

Of their recognition in Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40, Wagner and Silver said, “We are truly honored and humbled to be on this list and recognized for Exusia’s accomplishments. Thank you to our clients, partners and employees for believing in the Exusia mission, and to Connecticut Magazine for recognizing and encouraging young leaders. It is such an honor to represent our home state along with the 2017 nominees and to build our business and raise our family here.”

Early years in Weston

Amy Wagner and Trevor Silver grew up in Weston and met in kindergarten. They were friends all through school, graduating in 2000, with Wagner as class president and valedictorian — a reprise of her class standing in fourth and eighth grades. She also played soccer and was on the dance and ski teams. Silver played four years of football, three years of basketball and one year of track, receiving All-State accolades in track in his senior year. Taking advanced math, he was also one of the first members of the AP Computer Science program in Weston, as well as a member of the jazz band. The two married in July 2008.

During their 10 years in Manhattan, Wagner and Silver visited Weston often to spend time with family, and regularly took walks around the reservoir. “We found returning to Weston really relaxing, a chance to clear our minds, to vent our frustrations about work and talk about what we wanted to be doing professionally and personally,” said Silver. “On that 2012 walk, we decided to go for it.”

Two years later, with their company growing steadily, along with their family, the couple sold their Lower Manhattan condominium, which they had purchased in 2010 and where they watched the new World Trade Center rise, and returned to Weston. “Weston is home,” said Wagner, “and we wanted our two beautiful daughters to have the same kind of upbringing and opportunities for educational excellence that we had, as well as be near their grandparents, who all live in Fairfield County. And they love having a back yard to play in.

“Weston gave us a strong foundation,” she continued. “We received a world-class education with teachers focused on their students’ growth and development, as well a good balance of social and academic opportunities.” Asked to name a teacher or two who was particularly influential, the responses were Jeannie Bennett, Peter Concilio and Sal Larusso.

In establishing Exusia, Wagner and Silver were determined to make it values-driven, “to invest in our people, and offer an innovative compensation program,” said Wagner, who also oversees human resources and talent management. “We looked at everything that made us want to leave our former companies and found a way around it.” Employees are reviewed every three months and “are part of the thought process. They are encouraged to try new things and offer suggestions for improvement.”

Wagner, whose background is in investment banking, notes that employees come from many different backgrounds and span the decades, but “are well-gelled as a group. We are constantly challenging the norms, asking why do we do this or why don’t we do that.” Their employees like the way the company operates; it has a 97% retention rate versus an industry average of 70%.

When the Inc. 5,000 ratings came out, Exusia saw a spike in applicants, and even more so after making Crain’s Fast50. “We had even more interest from people trying to sell us stuff,” Silver laughed. He noted that before the media exposure, the company received about a thousand applications a month, hiring about 2%, with about 80% of the team located outside the United States. Since the couple believes it is important for their employees to know them in person, they try to visit each office once every quarter. With Silver also meeting with clients and potential clients in far-flung places around the world, he estimates he’s traveled 15,000 to 20,000 miles per month for the last three years. Of course, if asked, he could provide the specific mileage for each …

Noting that they are “data geeks at heart,” Silver said, “We consider ourselves fortunate that our ideas and process have been so well received, that we have been able to grow so well organically. We look forward to what the future brings.”

For additional information on Exusia, visit exusia.com or follow company progress on Facebook (facebook.com/ExusiaInc), Twitter (@ExusiaSolutions) or LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/exusia-inc-/).