TV Movie Menu: Warm up with The Banger Sisters

Friday, March 31

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Goldie Hawn and Susan Sarandon have a lot of fun as old friends who return to the good old days they left behind. Hawn, especially, shines in a role of range and pathos.

6 p.m. FXM

Home Alone (1990)

Even though we (hopefully) won’t see snow until next winter, this delightful comedy makes us smile any time of the year. Catherine O’Hara steals the show.

7:30 p.m. CMT

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Anyone with a family of characters will cherish this comedy from writer/director Wes Anderson. As in each of his films, the moviemaker pierces the souls of complicated people.

9:30 p.m. Flix; 1 p.m. Sunday

The Help (2011)

What a joy to see this year’s Oscar winners Viola Davis and Emma Stone make us think in a moving tale of how people can block how others dream. Octavia Spencer won an Oscar.

8 p.m. TNT

Saturday, April 1

Vertigo (1958)

James Stewart delivers one of his strongest performances as a man so caught up in his grief that he can’t tell what’s really happening. This classic from Alfred Hitchcock never ages.

1:45 p.m. TCM

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Leave it to Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder to reinvent the horror movie in this delightful spoof that mocks every convention it can think of. Cloris Leachman is a natural treasure.

6 p.m. TCM

It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World (1963)

Near the end of his life, the great Spencer Tracy had a lot of fun in this madcap comedy epic from director Stanley Kramer. Look for great stars of the day in cameo roles.

9:45 p.m. TCM

Sunday, April 2

The Parent Trap (1961)

The lovely Hayley Mills plays twin girls in this comedy classic from Disney. Yes, the studio remade this one but, like most Disney remakes, the original is better.

1:00 p.m. CMT; 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Rango (2011)

Johnny Depp reveals what a great vocal artist he can be in this delightful animated feature that sends up every possible convention about the movie Western. You’ll have a lot of fun.

3 p.m. FXM

The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorcese finally won an Academy Award for directing with this tale of crime, corruption and connections in the Boston underworld. Jack Nicholson has a grand time.

2:45 p.m. IFC