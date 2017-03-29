Hwang to top educators: McKinley is a special school

Senator Tony Hwang initiated a tour of McKinley Elementary School to enable top Connecticut educators to see firsthand that McKinley is a place where diversity is celebrated. He said that as a proud Fairfield resident who serves the town at the State Capitol, he wants state officials to understand that “Fairfield is a special community, and McKinley is a special school for inspired, lifelong learning.”

Sen. Hwang thanked area state lawmakers and local education advocates for joining the tour to help state officials learn about “the school’s ongoing efforts to achieve educational excellence through a diverse curriculum, passionate teachers and a diverse student population.”

Sen. Hwang (SenatorHwang.com) represents Fairfield, Newtown, Westport, Weston and Easton. He may be reached at [email protected] and at 800-842-1421.