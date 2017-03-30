Tenth-year head coach Lloyd Weinstein believes the 2017 Weston High track team will be one of his best teams and will be among the favorites for the South-West Conference championship. The Trojans move up to class MM this year for the first time, where they will also be one of the favorites and will battle Windsor and Hillhouse.

Distance runners Eli Hason and Sam Ditkoff (both All-SWC), as well as field event scorers Evan Rico (pole vault) and James Rainone (javelin), have graduated. But with the addition of some new performers and the maturity of its senior leadership, Weinstein believes the team can surpass its 2016 point totals in the championship meets.

“We should have a very strong team this year, especially on the track, where I expect us to have one of our deepest and most talented teams ever,” he said.

But to win the championships, the team will need to find a way to add some field event points to support its strong track presence.

On the track, the team will be led by seniors Stephen Tyler, Nik Parker and Cameron Okoro. Parker (All-SWC) contributed big points in the 400 meters, 200 meters and both sprint relays (4×100 and 4×400). Okoro (All-SWC) was the SWC 400 champion and joined Parker on two winning SWC relay teams.

Tyler (All-SWC cross-country, indoor and outdoor track) is fresh from an indoor season, where he won the New England championship in the 1,000 meters (SWC record) and set Weston school records in that event and the 800. He will run the 1,600 meters and the 800 meters, where he will be among the favorites to win the SWC and state class MM championships, as well as contribute to the relay events.

The junior class will also have a big impact on the track. Tim Lautenbach had an excellent indoor season and will be counted on to score points in the 1,600 meters and be a key contributor on the 4×800.

Hurdler Brian Kennedy continues to improve and will be a leading contender in the championships in both the 110- and 300-meter races. Kevin Stankiewicz (All-SWC), Zach Yung and Pascal Hawkins add depth in the 400 and 800, and Alex Leo will run the 3,200 meters. John Hurst and Jack Weiss are newcomers who could contribute in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay.

The sophomore class has Baruch Goodman (All-SWC) and Matt Scott, both of whom excelled in the indoor season. Goodman, the SWC indoor 300 champion, will run in all of the sprint events and be an important part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. Scott will run the 400 and the 800 and will be a key member of the 4×800 relay team.

In the field events, Weston continues its tradition in the pole vault. Senior Dan Petty registered a mark of 12’ indoors and looks to improve on that. He will be backed up by seniors Andrew Zych and Joe Ferrara.

Seniors Hamilton Forsythe (triple and high jump) and Zac Spencer (javelin) will both bring leadership, and look to improve on their marks and bring valuable points in the championship meets. Additional help could come from sophomore high jumpers Elliot Metviner and Chris Alwang, but some newcomers will need to step up to provide points in the shot put, discus and long jump events where Weston has no returning athletes.

Weston opens its season on April 4 at St. Joseph in Trumbull in a non-league contest.