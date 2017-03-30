With the start of the regular season approaching, the 2017 Weston High girls track team has much work to do.

It has been a busy pre-season for the Trojans, who are concentrating on getting stronger. Having a young team, 21st-year head coach Matt Medve also has a lot of teaching to do.

While the weather has not been too conducive to training, it has not stopped the Trojans from getting ready. According to Medve, they already appear strong in the middle distance and field events. Other events such as the hurdles and sprints will need more work.

The Trojans will have good numbers. About 50 athletes came out for the team, with numbers distributed fairly evenly among all grades. Many are also already in shape, having competed on the girls indoor track team during the winter season.

“Our first goal is to stay healthy and get stronger,” said Medve. “Next is to defend our SWC championship and win the 12th title in a row. After that we will look further.”

Once the Trojans are up to speed and have learned the ropes, they can concentrate on working toward what has been a routine accomplishment for a number of seasons — another South-West Conference championship.

They have a number of athletes back from last season’s team, which went 12-1 during the regular season before winning its 11th straight SWC crown. The Trojans were second only to Tolland at the state Class M championship.

Weston also graduated some talent, including former captains Rhemi Toth, Hannah Campos and Bridget Mahony, all major point scorers. Toth (All-State, All-SWC second team) was in the middle distance events and Campos (All-SWC) was in the pole vault and jumps. Mahony (All-SWC honorable mention) also competed in the jumps.

Weston will also miss Nathalie Feingold (All-State, All-SWC) and Emily Iatesta (All-SWC second team), who were jumpers and hurdlers. Sprinter/pole vaulter Erin O’Connell (All-SWC) and javelin thrower Ursula Alwang (All-SWC second team) have graduated as well.

“We had a very strong senior class last year and we are going to do our best to try and rebuild from such a successful year,” said Medve.

A big part of this season’s team will be senior captains Danielle Cass, Emily Prackup and Kathleen Murphy, who are all tested in a number of events. Cass (All-New England, All-State, All-SWC second team) will throw the discus and compete in the pole vault. Prackup (All-SWC honorable mention) will compete in relays as well as the 100 and 200 meters, and Murphy (All-SWC honorable mention) will also compete in the relays in addition to the 800 and 1,600.

Classmate Cassie Kelly is a candidate for the 300 intermediate hurdles.

From the junior class Weston has Eliza Kleban (All-SWC second team) in the 800, 1,600 and 4×800 relay. Georgia Burkard will be in all the throwing events, as will Ali Dyment (All-SWC honorable mention). Sophia Ricco and Caroline Wertlieb are jumpers, and the former will also run in the 4×100.

A few sophomores should also score points for Weston, including Hannah Greene (All-SWC), a jumper and 4×100 relay runner, and Michelle Gutkowski, who will run the 800 and 4×800. Another relay runner is Lauren Bigelow, who will also run in the 400.

Weston opens the season on April 18 when it hosts Masuk, Notre Dame and Bunnell.