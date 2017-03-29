The Weston Forum

The Weston fifth grade boys basketball gold team won its division in the Connecticut Hoopfest Tournament on March 19. Weston won two of three games to get to the semifinals, winning its first game and beating Madison 32-21 in the finals. Players included Colin Hayes, Jackson Bryce, Andrew Brentano, Stephen Polizzi, Stephen Brentano, Will Bello, Jamie Stack, Nick Possick, Colby Lintell and Zach Selden. The team was coached by Jeremy Susi.

