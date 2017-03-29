Weston High School principal’s report for March

Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio discussed recent activities and events in her report for the month of March.

Drawing students had an exhibit of student work in the community room of the Weston Library. Junior Sarah Johnson is a page at the library and approached drawing teacher Holly Hawthorn about showing student work at the library. Thirty works from students in the first-year drawing classes as well as from the advanced drawing classes were shown.

Author and Weston resident Alan Katz visited AP Language to discuss how he used language in books and advertisements. He shared commercials, print ads and his books. Katz discussed his various assignments and how he uses language to create slogans, books and advertisements. Students learned how they can use language to “sell” themselves and their own ideas.

Project Lead the Way juniors Taylor Krumwiede and Cam Fontana visited the eighth grade technology classes at the middle school with PLTW instructor Mackenzie Moosbrugger. They gave a presentation and led a question-and-answer session about PLTW at the high school to help rising ninth graders choose classes that are right for their interests.

Teen Peace Works, Women’s Empowerment and GLOW (Gay, Lesbian or Whatever) held their first collaborative event in honor of National Teen Dating Abuse Awareness Month. Sponsored by the student government, the Talent Showcase included artists, singers and musicians from the high school. Company students performed improv scenes depicting unhealthy

relationships. Counselors were on hand to engage the audience and discuss how they could

avoid being victimized.

The Maker Space in the learning commons is now stocked with yarn and knitting needles as students learn how to knit with the help of their peers, staff members, and Youtube videos. Students are creating hats that will be given to the homeless. Any student who wishes to learn is encouraged to participate in this group community service project.

Model U.N. students participated in a conference at the University of Delaware. Students grappled with serious and pressing issues facing our world through diplomatic debate and negotiation. They were assigned to committees were they drafted working papers and compromised on various resolutions. Committees included the International Monetary Fund and the Commission on Narcotic Drugs. Alex Burnes served on a crisis committee for the CIA, which involved a 3 a.m. emergency meeting on Castro and the Cuban missile crisis. Sophomore Elizabeth Enright won Best Delegate for the World Health Organization. History teacher Andrew Jorge organized the trip, while teachers Christina Conetta and Daniel Passarelli were chaperones.