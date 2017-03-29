Networking group discusses gravitas and success

Cindy Graziano, principal and founder of Gray Wolf Consulting, will present “Executive Presence and Emotional Intelligence: How Gravitas Is Measured in Career Success” to the Mondays at 7 networking group on Monday, April 3.

The event, held at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, begins with a networking session at 7 a.m. The presentation kicks off at 8.

Participants will learn and practice communicating in verbal and nonverbal ways that exhibit executive presence and emotional intelligence or gravitas and will receive immediately actionable career strategies.

Mondays at 7 meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.