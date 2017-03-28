Channel 79 broadcast schedule

Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.
Current broadcast listing of local events on Channel 79:
- Board of Finance meeting from March 6, daily at 9 a.m.
- League of Women Voters Speak Up 2017, daily at noon.
- Board of Finance meeting from March 16, daily at 2 p.m.
- Board of Selectmen meeting from Feb. 6, daily at 5 p.m.
- Board of Selectmen meeting from March 9, daily at 7:30 p.m.
Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.