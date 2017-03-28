Fitscript hosts Women and Diabetes Day

Fitscript is hosting its inaugural Women and Diabetes Day event in recognition of the unique role women have managing diabetes for themselves or a loved one, with a focus on fitness and health. The event will provide information, camaraderie and fun for women facing the challenges of diabetes.

The event will be held on April 8 from 10 to 5 at Halo Studios, 45 Grove Street, New Canaan.

Karin Hehenberger MD, PhD, founder of Lyfebulb, a health and wellness expert and a person living with type 1 diabetes, will deliver the keynote address. Also slated to speak are Diane Sheehan APRN, FNP of the Bridgeport Hospital inpatient diabetes program and Elizabeth Sacco, founder of Diabetic Dabs and mother of a child with type 1 diabetes. A panel of women with diabetes will share their fitness journeys and participate in a group discussion.

Women with diabetes and female caretakers of children with diabetes are invited to this free event. Lunch will be served and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a GLUCOSEZONE exercise session. For more information and to register, visit womenanddiabetes.eventbrite.com.