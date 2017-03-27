Calling hours, funeral set for David Stankiewicz

Calling hours and funeral services have been announced for David Stankiewicz of Weston.

Stankiewicz, 21, was a senior at Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He died on Saturday, March 25, according to an announcement by the university. No cause of death was specified.

He was a 2013 graduate of Weston High School where he was an All-State and All New England runner for the boys track team. He was a multiple time SWC and Class M champion.

At Syracuse, he was a member of the men’s track and field team in his freshman and sophomore years.

Calling hours are Friday, March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 35 Norfield Road in Weston.