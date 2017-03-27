Fairfield County Bank helps build habitats

Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, a program that helps low-income residents and senior citizen homeowners stay in their homes by offering repairs and modifications.

“We are proud to support the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity. They do great work in our communities to ensure homeownership is affordable to families in need,” said Dan Berta, president of Fairfield County Bank.

The donated money will be used to fund the construction of new affordable homes and to repair or maintain the condition of current homes. Volunteers give their time for the construction and repair of the homes while local businesses and industry professionals donate materials and other services.

The Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is in its 26th year of operation. It will be building its 28th low-cost home this year and will continue with its extensive home repair program. The organization was founded in Ridgefield and now serves 16 towns across northern Fairfield County and southern Litchfield County.

Fairfield County Bank is a $1.5-billion community bank headquartered in Ridgefield, with locations throughout Fairfield County. Visit fairfieldcountybank.com to find out more about the bank.