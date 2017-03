Weston Middle School students participated in the CMEA Western Region Middle School Music Festival recently at Wilton High School.

Brooklyn Boehme, Konstantina Gotouhidis, Isabel Kusek, Kennedy Boehme, and Maddy Revzon were selected for chorus performance after their auditions in December.

Maya Kallins and Karl Schulz were chosen for band and jazz ensembles.

The students were led by music teachers Evan Grace, Koryn Soboleski and Jeff Holmes.