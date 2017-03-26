Spring football clinic is April 2

Weston Trojan Youth Football and Cheer (WTYFC) has announced its spring clinic for children in first through eighth grade. Clinic instruction is by the Weston youth football coaches, along with new Weston High head coach Dan Hassett and assisted by Weston High football players.
The clinic will be offered on Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Weston High stadium field. The cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt and pizza. Visit www.trojansfootball.org to register.
“WTYFC is fortunate to partner with coach Hassett and the high school players,” said WTYFC President Michael Nevitt. The April clinic provides a great way to introduce new players to proper technique and refresh fundamentals for returning players. The April clinic provides a safe and fun environment to learn new skills and build team camaraderie. For the boys who played last Fall, the April clinic is an excellent opportunity to refine and refresh the techniques and skills from the previous season. Also, the clinic is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in trying football for the first time to get a taste of what the teams will be doing in the fall.”
WTYFC’s flag program directors Doug Barshop and Dave Kopis said, “WTYFC has developed a successful flag football program that continues to grow. The spring clinic has traditionally played a large part in that success and growth. The kids have a lot of fun learning the fundamentals of the game while at the same time working on the development of core athletic skills. Being situated in between winter and spring seasons gives the kids an opportunity to get out on Sunday afternoon and play football with their friends.”
The April spring clinic is non-contact and open to boys and girls. The clinic is open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade. The overall objective is for the children to have fun and build on the sense of community.