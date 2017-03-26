The Weston Forum

Champs

By Weston Forum on March 26, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston sixth grade girls basketball team won its division in the Connecticut Hoopfest Championship on Sunday, March 19, defeating Ansonia with a final score of just 8-6. Front row, from left, are Remi Sherlock, Gabby Hayes, Kelly Kennedy and Caleigh Foster. Back row, from left, are Paige McGee, Sara Maxcy, Tori Kuzma, Anna Brendsel, Marissa Miller, Caitlyn McKiernan, Emma McCarthy, Cate Godwin and Principal Daniel Doak. Missing are coach Anna Balouskus and assistant coach Scott Miller.

