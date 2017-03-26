About Town: Threes

Have you ever noticed how many things in life are divided into three parts?

Just this week, I considered the three levels of government. Not to mention the three branches each has. Which simplifies matters when one attempts to compare and contrast them.

For example, there is the federal level in Washington, D.C. Its three branches, executive, legislative and judicial, are supposed to be separate from one another, if not entirely equal in various respects. I happened upon C-Span the other day to watch how the health care “adjustments” were coming along.

The proceedings reminded me of some Annual Town Budget Meetings (ATBMs) of years gone by. It appeared that voice votes were being questioned, and requests for roll call votes being made to the chairman at just about every turn. This resulted in action being delayed, and putting members of Congress on the record regarding how they voted on everything.

The Board of Selectmen heads Weston’s executive branch. Town Meeting is the legislative body, although day-to-day functions are awarded to the selectmen. ATBM and referendum votes have the final say over the budget. But where is the judicial branch on the local level? We are on our own.

Are you going to weigh in at the Board of Finance public hearing on the budget for the coming fiscal year, scheduled for March 29 at 8 p.m. in the Weston Middle School Library? If not, those who are charged with making decisions about the local budget may assume you don’t care.

Perhaps those in favor of one part or another of the proposed FY 2018 budgets might care to collect signatures on a petition. They could, for example, ask that no cut be made to the school budget, and present such a petition at the finance hearing.

A “deliberation meeting” of the finance board is scheduled for Monday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. in town hall. Any cuts made by the board will take into account the inputs received at the public hearing.

Hartford

When will the FY 2018 local budget matters be concluded? Will this be a year for multiple referenda? Will the Connecticut General Assembly have the last word?

Will massive amounts of capital gains tax collections stave off Connecticut’s virtual bankruptcy? Two committees developing the state’s biennial budget, appropriation and finance, and revenue and bonding, certainly hope so. They are waiting until after April 15 to finalize their recommendations.

Capital gains as reported to Connecticut appear to be lagging indicators of how we are doing financially. But in the past, when tax revenues were rolling in from this form of income, the legislature only thought to spend it promptly. “What rainy day?” they asked.

Like just one more roll of the dice. Speaking of which, bills which appear to be moving forward in the legislature raise the prospect that the state may soon be gambling with legalizing gambling itself. These bills would vitiate existing provisions for gambling on tribal lands only. Might we eventually end up with casinos just about everywhere?

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.