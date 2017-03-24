The Weston Forum

Barnard College Club discusses Women’s March on Washington

By Nancy Doniger on March 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Caroline Simmons, Carolyn Treiss, and Beth Krumeich are the panelists for Barnard College Club's Women's History talk.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Barnard College Club of Connecticut, a group of alumnae from the independent women’s college at Columbia University, is sponsoring a discussion of the Women’s March on Washington.

The talk will examine the march and its influence on the future of women’s issues and gender politics. It will take place on Sunday, March 26, at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport.

Panelists are Caroline Simmons, state representative, 144th District, Stamford, and House chair of the Commerce Committee; Elizabeth Krumeich, past president of the Greenwich League of Women Voters and member of the Greenwich Board of Estimate and Taxation; and Carolyn Treiss, the last executive director of the former Connecticut Permanent Commission on the Status of Women.

Moderator is Nancy Doniger, a long-time member and past president of the Barnard Club of Connecticut​, and editor of The Easton Courier.

The event is free and open to the public. To help ensure adequate seating, RSVP to [email protected].

