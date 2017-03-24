Weston man makes cover of state’s cycling and pedestrian report

Weston resident Ray Rauth was featured on the cover of the Connecticut Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board’s annual report.

Rauth walked across the entirety of the state on Route 1, the Boston Post Road, to raise awareness for pedestrian safety in 2016. He is a member of the advisory board.

In the report, Rauth outlined his walk and included photos of areas along the way he found to be unsafe for pedestrians. He detailed the reasons why each was a hazard.

Rauth’s walk was used as an example for themes throughout the annual report, such as a need to increase pedestrian safety across the state.

Last year, Rauth crossed the state walking 117 miles from Port Chester, N.Y., to Westerly, R.I. He walked through 25 Connecticut towns over 13 days.

“Route 1 is Connecticut’s deadliest road, with 10 pedestrians killed in the last three years, as reported by the Tri-State Transportation Campaign. This carnage ranks the road in the top eight of all highways in the tri-state area. However, simple, and in many cases inexpensive, actions are available that will improve safety on this major arterial,” Rauth said.

He believes there should be a “quick-fix team investigation” of every death on the Post Road. “This team brings together, on-site, all parties that have a stake in the problem. This might include the town’s CEO, the police chief and local traffic authority, the town engineer, and perhaps a medical expert,” he said.

Rauth further believes the team should include members of the town’s or region’s bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization. “These advocates will bring their own experiences to help determine the cause of the accident and, ultimately, the fix,” he said.

In 2015, Rauth, 75, walked every public road in Weston. A fitness proponent, he said he has run, walked or cycled more than 50,000 miles on local roads since moving to Weston years ago.

Locally, Rauth is the chairman of the town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The committee works with town officials to educate cyclists and pedestrians about proper safety techniques.

Since the committee’s inception six years ago, members have set up hiking programs around town with Weston Walks, a consortium of the committee.

Bike Walk Connecticut

Rauth wrote a separate 19-page report about his walk for Bike Walk Connecticut, a non-profit dedicated to making Connecticut “a better place to bike and walk.”

The report is divided into four sections: safety, transit, beauty, and sprawl. He outlines what is done well and what is done poorly along Route 1 in relation to each section.

He made observations about “nasty” intersections that he describes as “dangerously wide.” Rauth said older pedestrians and the handicapped suffer at some intersections that are 120 feet wide.

Rauth praised the number of transit stops in a two-mile stretch in Greenwich but said only one had a bench and shelter attached to it.

Throughout the walk, Rauth noted the lack of benches throughout Route 1, saying most towns did not have benches for pedestrians to rest on.

Additionally, Rauth discussed “making beauty” a priority along Route 1. “Connecticut, off the main routes, is usually beautiful, or if not, filled with character. However, on the main highways, the face we present to the traveler is often an ugly one,” Rauth writes, before providing possible ways to enhance the scenery along the route.

Rauth’s report also discusses missing signs, discontinued sidewalks and urban sprawl, among other topics.

Click HERE To read Rauth’s full report.