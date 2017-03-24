Weston selectmen discuss budget concerns, STEAP grant

The Board of Selectmen met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 9. The following were among the items up for discussion and decision.

Budget concerns

The board discussed the proposed town and school budgets for the upcoming fiscal year and possible cuts by the state.

The proposed state budget would require Weston to send $2.35 million to Hartford, one-third of the cost of the teacher pension program that the state has historically covered in full.

“Our budgets will be fiscally responsible,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel. “There isn’t too much we can say prematurely because not much has happened yet. Will there be lawsuits? There probably will be.”

Daniel said she had confidence the boards will be able to do the right thing and make a sound and reasonable budget.

“Our budget schedule requires us to move forward,” said Selectman Chris Spaulding. “We’re going to be putting our budget to bed not knowing the actual ramifications of what happens in Hartford.”

“What those actions will be is hard to tell,” he said. “It’s not clear in the moment so everybody needs to be nimble.”

STEAP grant

The board discussed applying for a Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant.

STEAP grants are exclusively for infrastructure. Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz will be in charge of submitting an application for the grant.

Luiz said possibilities for the grant application include putting sidewalks in town center or storing money toward the police station renovation.

According to Luiz, STEAP grant money for a project like a police station renovation wouldn’t be unprecedented.

“Tolland received a STEAP grant to renovate and expand a public works garage,” said Luiz. “I assume it would be reasonable to ask for grant money for the police station project.”

Spaulding said sidewalks would be an “excellent” STEAP grant project.

“It would be something that ties town hall with the senior center and the schools,” he said. “It promotes walkability, and I know the state looks at things like that.”

The grant application is due to the state by April 17. The maximum grant award is $500,000.