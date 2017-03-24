Nominations are open for Weston Citizen of the Year

The Weston Police Commission is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year.

“Each year we recognize an outstanding citizen of Weston, one who rises above the many tireless volunteers working to make our town a unique place to live,” said Police Commissioner Jess DiPasquale.

It’s that time again to submit nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year. To be chosen, a nominee should have demonstrated superb character, energy, integrity, and accomplishment in Weston.

Historically, the person receiving this award has been involved in town programs, committees or organizations that contribute to public safety or the quality of life in our town.

Past Citizens of the Year include Woody Bliss, Lou Dempsey, Fred Schneider, Don Gary, John Pokorny, Dawn Egan, Joe Abruzzi, Teri Gaberman, Betsy Peyreigne, Ken Edgar, Nina Daniel, Wendy and Jim Petty, Nisan Eventoff, Margaret Wirtenberg, and many other deserving Weston citizens. These people have given endless hours of their time to make Weston the special place it is today.

The Police Commission will be discussing each nominee in May and will choose a Citizen of the Year for 2016 at that time.

There will be a formal presentation to the winner in the Town Hall Meeting Room toward the end of May. A specific date and time will be announced.

If you wish to submit a nominee, have his/her name, biographical and contact information sent to Jess DiPasquale by April 15.

Give a brief description of why the person qualifies for the award, including accomplishments directly pertaining to Weston and what specific character elements make the nominee stand out.

Submit nominations to Jess DiPasquale by email at [email protected] or fax to 203-221-8705. Call him at 203-895-5777 with any questions.