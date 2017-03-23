Anatole Konstantin speaks about growing up under Stalin

The Weston Forum

Anatole Konstantin will discuss growing up under Stalin with the Kiwanis Club of Weston.

Anatole Konstantin has an important story for our times.

He grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union under Stalin. In 1938, when he was 10 years old, his father was arrested by the NKVD and his mother, brother, and he became “enemies of the people.”

Their house was confiscated and they were forced to leave their home town, losing everything they owned. Konstantin’s mother worked digging peat in a bog, stacked bricks, and eventually became a waitress, which saved them.

In 1949, Konstantin became one of the lucky 200,000 displaced persons from Europe to be admitted to the United States. After working for several companies, he and his brother started an engineering firm that became the Norwalk-based PDC International Corp., which produces packaging machinery.

Author of A Red Boyhood: Growing Up Under Stalin and Through the Eyes of an Immigrant, Konstantin will tell his story to the Kiwanis Club of Weston on Saturday, March 25, at Norfield Parish Hall at Norfield Church in Weston.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served and members of the public are welcome.

