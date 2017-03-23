The Weston Forum

Weston budget public hearing is Wednesday, March 29

By Patricia Gay on March 23, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston taxpayers will get to weigh in on the proposals for next year’s town, school, and capital budgets at a public hearing Wednesday, March 29.

The finance board will present the budgets, then hear comments from the public beginning at 8 p.m. in the Weston Middle School library.

The following budgets for 2017-18 have been proposed.

  • Town operating: $12,842,265 (a 2.75% increase over the current year)
  • School operating: $49,907,522 (a 2.05% increase)
  • Capital (for town and schools): $1,223,600 (a 4.43% increase)

The finance board is seeking public input in light of potential state cuts that could have a significant impact on Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Weston finance board ponders state budget cuts
  2. SLIDESHOW: Weston High School Class of 2016
  3. Weston teacher hopes to foster kindness
  4. Weston Historical Society adds new sponsor

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Weston finance board ponders state budget cuts Next Post Girls basketball: Trojans exceeded expectations
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress