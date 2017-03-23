Weston budget public hearing is Wednesday, March 29

Weston taxpayers will get to weigh in on the proposals for next year’s town, school, and capital budgets at a public hearing Wednesday, March 29.

The finance board will present the budgets, then hear comments from the public beginning at 8 p.m. in the Weston Middle School library.

The following budgets for 2017-18 have been proposed.

Town operating: $12,842,265 (a 2.75% increase over the current year)

School operating: $49,907,522 (a 2.05% increase)

Capital (for town and schools): $1,223,600 (a 4.43% increase)

The finance board is seeking public input in light of potential state cuts that could have a significant impact on Weston.