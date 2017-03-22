Video: Sneak peek at Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors presented by Weston High School’s Company kicks off Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 at the high school auditorium.

There will also be performances on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, March 26, at 3.

Little Shop of Horrors is a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop and rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Tickets are $15 for adults. There is a discounted price of $10 for children and seniors at whscompany.com. Tickets are also available at the door.