As it turned out, the Weston High girls basketball team may have surprised even itself during the 2016-17 season.

Not only were the Trojans without four players from the previous season, they were also a young team, having no seniors in their lineup. In fact, they often had several freshmen and sophomores on the court at certain times.

Yet for a young team the Trojans accomplished quite a bit. Besides themselves, they also surprised the competition on a number of occasions.

One of Weston’s biggest strengths was its defense. It held opponents to an average of fewer than 38 points per game. Only once did it surrender more than 50.

“I’m 100% pleased,” said Dan Rosen, whose team had its best season since he became head coach in 2010. “I think the team exceeded my expectations and their expectations.”

Weston definitely got off to a good start. Winning its first eight games, it became the first girls basketball team in Connecticut this season to qualify for the state tournament.

Later in the season it defeated Kolbe Cathedral for the first time under Rosen’s guidance and eventually finished in third place in the South-West Conference Patriot Division.

The highlight was when Weston qualified for the SWC tournament as the sixth seed. Although it lost to third-seeded Newtown, it was the Trojans’ first trip to the league playoffs since 2011.

Moving on to the state tournament, 16th-seeded Weston breezed through the first round in defeating Lewis Mills of Burlington 45-18.

It came close to upsetting top-ranked Suffield in the next round. The Trojans overcame a nine-point deficit at halftime to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter before losing 48-46 to finish the season at 15-8 overall.

“It was a really tough, hard-nosed basketball game,” said Rosen. “We went up there feeling we could win the game.”

Down nine at halftime, Weston battled back to go up by four with three minutes left, helped in part by a 13-point effort by junior Grace Toner in the second half, but could not hold the lead.

Weston struggled from the foul line, sinking only two of 11 attempts.

“We didn’t make free throws,” said Rosen. “That always hurts you in close games.”

The Trojans also accomplished much as individuals this season. Sophomore Katie Orefice led the team with 19.7 points per game, scoring in double digits in every game. She also averaged 5.5 steals on defense.

Toner was named to the All-Patriot Division team and averaged 8.5 points per game with seven rebounds.

Classmate and fellow captain Georgia Burkard was an All-SWC honorable mention and averaged six rebounds per game, as did junior Claire DiMarco. Weston will return a number of other players with varsity experience next season.

“We’re certainly revved up and already looking to next year,” said Rosen. “We know what we can be.”