It was a seamless transition for the Weston High boys swimming and diving team at the state Class M championships.

For a number of seasons the Trojans were a dynasty in Class S before moving up to Class M because of an increase in school enrollment. Now facing a different field of competitors, they were more than up to the challenge.

Scoring 672 points, they secured their first Class M crown on Thursday, March 16, at Wesleyan University in Middletown. It was also their fifth straight state championship, having won Class S for the last four years.

Notre Dame of West Haven was runner-up with 529, and Hand of Madison was third with 472.

“We did not know what really to expect moving up to Class M,” said Weston head coach Tom Grace. “We knew we had to work harder and smarter to be successful, and the team came together to make it happen. It was a great end to the season.”

The meet opened with the 200-yard medley relay, where Weston’s team took first place with Stefan Garbee, Nathan Katz, Mateusz Babinski, and Charlie Palsho posting a time of 1:36.19.

In the first individual event, the 200 freestyle, Oscar Petersen took fourth place in 1:47.89. Babinski finished in 12th place in 1:53.04. Teague Chamberlin also scored points in the event, taking 19th in 1:54.96.

In the 200 individual medley, Garbee and Katz took second and third places, respectively, with times of 1:54.15 and 1:55.56. David Gelfand also competed in the event, taking the 21st spot in 2:12.50.

Then came the 50 free, where Palsho finished second in 22.12. Although Sam Stewart had the fastest time in the meet, he had placed in the B-final heat in which a swimmer cannot score out of his or her heat. In ninth place, his time was 22.02. Mitchell Levi took 12th, in 23.13 seconds.

The diving finals took place on March 8, and Weston would score 87 points. Liam Simmons took the silver medal with a score of 392.75. Nikita Moffly followed in sixth with 300.55. Right behind him with 286.60 points was Owen Simmons in eighth. Andrew Bell took 11th, with 283.

The Trojans had only two swimmers in the 100 butterfly, but that did not hinder their success in the event. Garbee was second in 51.67. Babinski then finished fifth in 53.91.

In the 100 freestyle, Stewart won the gold in 48.05. Mitchell Levi and Chamberlin took 18th and 21st, respectively, with times of 52.19 and 53.17.

Josh Franco and Gelfand competed for Weston in the 500-freestyle, taking second and 14th. The former’s final time was 4:49.96, and the latter’s was 5:19.04.

Another Weston gold medal came in the 200 free relay in 1:29.55. Mitchell Levi, Babinski, Katz, and Stewart were the winning team.

The individual events resumed with the 100 backstroke. Petersen finished sixth in 56.85. Charlie Gosnell took 14th in 1:00.21 and Sydney Louit scored in 23rd with a 1:03.24.

The Trojans took both first- and second-place spots in the 100 breaststroke. Palsho won the event in 57.76, and was immediately followed by Katz, who finished in 58.59.

The meet ended with the 400-freestyle relay and a silver medal for the Trojans with Garbee, Petersen, Stewart, and Charlie Palsho finishing in 3:17.01.

For a few Weston swimmers the season continued at the State Open two days later. Competing against nearly 50 teams from all classes, the Trojans were fifth with 296 points at Yale University.

Class LL champ Greenwich was the winner with 465.5, just ahead of SWC champ Pomperaug. Class L winner New Canaan was third with 415.

Weston had several top-10 finishes, including in the 200 MR with Garbee, Katz, Babinski and Palsho taking sixth in 1:37.61. Its best finish was in the 200 IM. Beating his seed time, Garbee swam a 1:53.97, second only to Notre Dame of West Haven’s David May. Katz also finished in the top 10, with a 1:56.29 for eighth.

Garbee also scored in the 100 butterfly with a ninth-place time of 52.44, 0.01 second ahead of Shelton’s Reid Chavez.

Two placed for Weston in the 100 breaststroke. Palsho’s 58.02 took fourth and Katz was two places later in 59.19.

Combining for the 400 free, Garbee, Petersen, Stewart and Palsho had a 3:15.10 to take seventh.