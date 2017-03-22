Principals monthly report on Weston school activities

The principals of Weston Middle School, Weston Intermediate School, and Hurlbutt Elementary School discussed activities and events for February in a monthly report.

Weston Middle School

The Weston Middle School National Geographic Bee was held on Jan. 19 and the overall school winner was seventh grader Jasper Gill.

Students began 2017 by pledging to kick start the New Year with kindness. They participated in the Our Words Matter pledge campaign by committing to use words that show kindness and compassion versus words and symbols that are derogatory and hurtful. Students who voluntarily signed the pledge received a bracelet inscribed with the phrase “Words Have Power.”

Art Club students volunteered to create paintings on the window of the courtyard outside the art room. The window needs to have something displayed on it at all times in order to protect flying birds that might not otherwise see it. Also, the school wants to provide a lush and colorful display to “enliven and beautify” the hallway. Students worked as a team to paint a springtime scene of birds, trees, and flowers directly on the glass.

Weston Intermediate School

Third grade students have been writing their own fairy tale adaptations. A popular unit each year, students are practicing their storytelling skills while writing their own original fairy tale adaptations. This unit is one of two narrative writing units that allows students to develop their creative writing skills and understand how story elements are connected in a logical and meaningful way.

Fifth grade students met with School Resource Officer Joe Mogollon of the Weston Police Department to talk about the importance of being safe while using the Internet and digital devices. During the discussion, Mogollon asked students to take a Cyber Safety Pledge as he explained the importance of keeping their personal information private and warning them about the dangers of online predators. He asked students about their online behavior and relayed the devastating effects of cyberbullying. He urged students to report any inappropriate online behaviors to their parents or other adults.

In art, students created human figure sculptures using armature wire, newspaper and plaster gauze, to express a mood, feeling, or an idea through a “dynamic gesture.” The students explored and were inspired by the sculptures of George Segal, an American painter and sculptor who is best known for his life-size sculptures, and is a pioneer in the use of plaster bandages in place of traditional casting techniques.

Students created Valentine’s Day cards for veterans and members of Weston’s

police force. They wrote thank-you notes, poems, and words of inspiration to remember the day and the people who serve. “Valentine’s for Vets” is an international service project designed to help make a difference for active and retired service men and women.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Since the first day of school, Hurlbutt students have been counting days of school. On Feb. 2, students celebrated 100 days of learning at Hurlbutt. Each class marked this day with a variety of activities, including wearing 100-day hats and glasses, and by counting, grouping,

and performing mathematical applications. Many kindergarten students dressed up to show what they think they will look like when they are 100 years old.

Students are learning Spanish through the use of the Smart Board to provide strong visual support and games to engage students in their learning.

Paraeducator June Smith was the creator of the Hurlbutt Wall of Heroes for Veterans Day. Inspired to expand an appreciation of the community, Smith created a wall of local heroes honoring Weston’s own first responders, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs.